Local students participate in Central Wisconsin Talented and Gifted Consortium

The Central Wisconsin Talented and Gifted Consortium sponsors enrichment activities throughout the school year to help meet the needs of exceptional students. In May, 12 Sauk Prairie Middle School students were chosen for their leadership potential in a process. The students then joined participants from Montello, Portage, Reedsburg, Wautoma, Wild Rose, Poynette, and Adams Friendship on Sept. 19 in completing several challenge activities. Pictured, from front left, are Taylor Babcock, Gillian Fritsch, Kennedy Colby, Ava Handschke, Ava Flanagan, MariElla Viola, and Greta Shadewald; back left, Marty Ziegler, Connor McQueen, Boden Frosch, Mason Betley, and Casey Brickl.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)