Local Wisconsin Dells graduate gets promoted in U.S Navy

On Sept. 1, Wisconsin Dells native, Eric McDougall was promoted to the rank of Commander in the United State Navy. He is a 1998, graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. After high school McDougall enlisted in the Navy and later was selected as an officer. He attended the University of Washington and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 2004. Following graduation, McDougall was assigned to Naval Reactors Headquarters in Washington, D.C. as an engineer for instrumentation, control, and electrical systems for Virginia and Seawolf Class submarines. From 2005-2006 McDougall attended the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory Reactor Engineering School in Pittsburgh and later earned master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.