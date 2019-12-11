Local Wisconsin Dells graduated gets promoted in U.S Navy

On Sept. 1, Wisconsin Dells native, Eric McDougall was promoted to the rank of Commander in the United State Navy. He is a 1998, graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. After high school McDougall enlisted in the Navy and later was selected as an officer. He attended the University of Washington and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 2004. Following graduation, McDougall was assigned to Naval Reactors Headquarters in Washington, D.C. as an engineer for instrumentation, control, and electrical systems for Virginia and Seawolf Class submarines. From 2005-2006 McDougall attended the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory Reactor Engineering School in Pittsburgh and later earned master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.
For the past 13 years McDougall has served as an engineering project manager for the Navy’s newest Gerald R. Ford Class aircraft carrier. McDougall is currently the executive officer for Gerald R. Ford Class nuclear reactor and propulsion plant instrumentation and control system development and acquisition and serves as the senior advisor for instrumentation and control architecture and design for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.
McDougall resides in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife Melanie, a retired naval officer, and his sons Austin, 8, and Aiden, 5. He is the son of Judy (Walt) Baldwin of Wisconsin Dells and Rodney McDougall of Black River Falls.