Local youth elected to 4-H leadership
Local youth elected to 4-H leadership

Paige Lowery of Cheery 4-H Club, daughter of Peter and Linda Lowery of Necedah, and Elizabeth Colwell of Mauston T-N-T 4-H Club, daughter of Becky and Brian Colwell of La Valle, were elected to the Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council to represent the North Central Wisconsin Region for a two-year term. The Wisconsin 4-H Leadership Council provides a statewide forum for youth and adult volunteer leaders to discuss ideas and provide input to enhance University of Wisconsin-Extension 4-H Youth Development programs at the state, county and local levels. They serve as leaders and role models for 4-H youth and adults; advocate for Wisconsin 4-H; provide input for enhancing the 4-H program; provide educational opportunities to 4-H members and leaders and connect the county, regional and state levels of Wisconsin 4-H, as well as the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

