Local youth to showcase birds Sunday

The Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club invites youth, 19 years and younger, to participate in a one day “It’s Not Fair BPBC Youth Poultry Show” at 9 a.m. Sunday inside the youth building on the Dodge County Fairgrounds. With the 2020 Dodge County Fair and many other events being cancelled throughout the season, this socially distanced event provides local youth an opportunity to showcase their poultry projects.
The fairgrounds will open at 7 a.m., with limited one-hour registration from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Exhibitors will complete one entry form and one coop card for every bird. Participants should bring their own pen to complete registration paperwork. Fee is $1.50 for each bird. Checks should be made payable to Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club. If interested in participating, complete the interest form.
Poultry classes include large fowl, American, Mediterranean, English, Asiatic, Continental and AOSB; bantam chickens, single comb clean legged, rose comb clean legged, feather legged, game, and AOCCL; ducks, heavy, medium, light and bantam; geese, heavy, medium and light; pigeon, utility, sporting and fancy; ringneck dove, guinea fowl and turkeys.
Judging begins at 9 a.m. This will be a no cooping show, so participants should ensure their carriers have adequate space for the birds to be comfortable during the show. Birds should remain in their carrier until judging time. Multiple experienced judges will be evaluating classes simultaneously, to ensure that the event runs efficiently.
Trophies will be awarded to champion and reserve champion in each class. Trophy sponsorships are available for a $10 sponsorship fee.
Face coverings are not required, but are encouraged.
All animal waste, bedding and trash must go home with participants, so bring a broom and dustpan to clean up area.
For more information or sponsorship, call 920-763-8030 or email beaverpigeonbantam@yahoo.com.
