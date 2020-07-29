Local youth to showcase birds Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club invites youth, 19 years and younger, to participate in a one day “It’s Not Fair BPBC Youth Poultry Show” at 9 a.m. Sunday inside the youth building on the Dodge County Fairgrounds. With the 2020 Dodge County Fair and many other events being cancelled throughout the season, this socially distanced event provides local youth an opportunity to showcase their poultry projects.

The fairgrounds will open at 7 a.m., with limited one-hour registration from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Exhibitors will complete one entry form and one coop card for every bird. Participants should bring their own pen to complete registration paperwork. Fee is $1.50 for each bird. Checks should be made payable to Beaver Pigeon and Bantam Club. If interested in participating, complete the interest form.

Poultry classes include large fowl, American, Mediterranean, English, Asiatic, Continental and AOSB; bantam chickens, single comb clean legged, rose comb clean legged, feather legged, game, and AOCCL; ducks, heavy, medium, light and bantam; geese, heavy, medium and light; pigeon, utility, sporting and fancy; ringneck dove, guinea fowl and turkeys.