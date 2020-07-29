Local youth to showcase livestock Aug. 7-9

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the Dodge County Youth Livestock Expo on Aug. 7-9 to provide local youth with an opportunity to exhibit their animal projects.
Participants and attendees should use the east side entrance. Participants need to sign a waiver when registering and wear a provided wristband while showcasing on the grounds. This year’s socially distanced event will not include midway rides or concessions.
Registration and weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7; pigs from 8-10 a.m.; beef from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sheep from 2:30-4 p.m. An exhibitor meeting will follow in the farm progress arena at 4:30 p.m. then a fitting contest will take place for both beef and sheep at 6 p.m.
The showcase begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Pigs will be shown in the lamb barn at 8 a.m. followed by beef at 11 a.m. and sheep at 4 p.m., both in the farm progress arena. Due to capacity restrictions, there will be no more than six animals per class to promote social distancing.
The Agriculture Olympics are scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Local youth are encouraged to participate in this fun, social outlet, play games and win prizes. Exhibitors and animals will be appropriately spaced in the barns and exhibit areas. Sales will conclude the expo weekend starting at 1 p.m.
Complete the registration form online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qdDekpeVgOwwYDs1ncsCJDVazsSMBGnxfw6UsBzs_5E/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0dciZWrxtUh-P6qrpVm7pgfloLoQXcvBt1hWWV5vn2PkvuKolzgMrgcFE&edit_requested=true and mail it with entry fees by Friday, July 31. Entry fees range from $5-10 per animal. Late entries will be issued a late fee and total entry fees will be doubled. All entry fees are non-refundable.
Checks may be made payable to Dodge County Youth Livestock Expo and mailed to Dennis Kohl, W11747 Buss Road, Waterloo, WI 53594
For more information, call Shawn Odonavan at 920-960-6460 or email odonovan.shawn@gmail.com or Alexa Strehlow at 920-382-8747 or lexstrehlow@gmail.com.
