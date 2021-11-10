 Skip to main content
Loco Vocals perform at BDACT
From left, Loco Vocals, Jenny Addison, Tanya Diggins, Cheryl Zeman, Jay Wilkins and Rick Ramirez, perform at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre.

 BDACT/Contributed

Loco Vocals will perform their last themed show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Nov. 18-19 and a t 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

The music, harmonies, and comedy of Loco Vocals pays tribute to Motown with songs from the biggest Motown names like The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Jacksons, and more.

Tickets are $11-$18 available at bdact.org, the BDACT Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 920-885-6891, or Rechek’s Food Pride.

