Lodi and Beaver Dam High School advance to semi-finals

Lodi and Beaver Dam high schools advanced to the semifinals of State Bar of Wisconsin High School Mock Trial with wins at the Juneau regional tournament on Feb. 8 at the Dodge County Courthouse.

Lodi finished first and Beaver Dam second. They bested teams from Mayville and Waunakee high schools.

They will join 22 other Wisconsin high schools advancing to the State Bar of Wisconsin 37th annual High School Mock Trial semifinal event on March 13-14 at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison. The top two teams in the tournament will compete head-to-head March 15 for the right to go to the National Mock Trial Tournament held May 6-9 in Evansville, Indiana.

The high school mock trial program provides high school students with an opportunity to act as attorneys and witnesses in a court case that has been developed by State Bar members. This year’s students – in teams of six to 12 – argue a fictional case drafted by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin Mock Trial Committee, Estate of Jonah Stark et. Al. v. Clearwater Hills Country Club. The debate involves a drowning at a country club.

For more information, visit wisbar.org.