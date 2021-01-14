 Skip to main content
Lodi Farmers Market receives $1K grant
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit Cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 73 Farmers Market Grants, totaling $64,970, according to a Jan. 12 press release. This is the third year Compeer Financial has offered these grants.

The grants are supporting 60 farmers market organizations, with funding up to $1,000 for marketing, technology or educational efforts. “Farmers markets bring fresh, healthy foods directly to communities in an accessible way,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer Financial. “Many markets have had to make changes and navigate the challenges presented during the pandemic. Through these grants, we hope to recognize the huge asset that farmers markets are to our communities – rural, suburban and urban alike.”

Locally, the Lodi Valley Farmers Market received a $1,000 grant. 

The fund will offer this grant in the fall to provide funding for 2022.

For more information, visit compeer.com/giving-back.

