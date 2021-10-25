 Skip to main content
Lodi High School presents 'Disney’s High School Musical'
Lodi High School presents 'Disney's High School Musical'

Lodi High School presents “Disney’s High School Musical” onstage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 13, 19, 20 at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the high school Performing Arts Center, 1100 Sauk St, Lodi.

Basketball team captain, Troy, and the brainy new girl, Gabriella, cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for their high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might open the door for others to shine as well.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and $8 for seniors, age 65 and older available at showtix4u.com/events/LHS, seating is reserved. School District of Lodi mask guidelines at the time of the performance required.

