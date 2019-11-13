Lodi High School presents “The Pajama Game” musical

Lodi High School will present the Tony Award winning musical, “The Pajama Game” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16, 2 p.m. Nov. 17, and 7 p.m. Nov. 22-23 at the Lodi High School Performing Arts Center, 115 School St., Lodi. The musical is based on Richard Bissell’s novel, “7 ½ Cents.”
“The Pajama Game” tells the story of sparks flying between the new superintendent of Sleep Tite Pajama Company, Sid Sorokin, and the leader of the union grievance committee, Babe Williams. Their rocky relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, causing a conflict between labor and management. Jealousy, intrigue, knife-throwing and romance combine to impress and entertain audiences of all ages. “The Pajama Game” originally opened in 1954. This comedy features songs like “Hernando’s Hideaway” and “Steam Heat.”
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets for adults are $10 and $8 for students/seniors. For ticket purchases, call 608-592-3853 ext. 4486, stop at the Lodi High School Office, 110 Sauk St., Lodi, or visit bit.ly/lhspjgame.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)