Lodi Public Library receives $3K grant

Lodi Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities, according to a Jan. 11 press release.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library purchase a new microfilm reader and develop a community-wide read in the summer of 2021.

As part of the grant, Lodi Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about how we create a sense of belonging in the community, a discussion in connection with the community-wide read.

If interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, contact Alex Le Clair at aleclair@lodipubliclibrary.org or visit lodipubliclibrary.org for more information.