Lodi receives $500K in transportation aids
0 comments

Lodi receives $500K in transportation aids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lodi receives $500K in transportation aids

Lodi receives $500K for the Sauk Street Project to fix necessary roads with high volume traffic.

 JENNIFER SWEENEY/Contributed

Lodi will receive $500,000 in transportation infrastructure funding for the Sauk Street Project from Strangeway Avenue to Lodi Street. Sauk Street is located on the west side of the city connecting Lodi Street to Reynolds Road in the town of Lodi. It is also the access street to three of the four Lodi School District facilities. The high traffic volume and congestion during peak hour traffic, identified the need for the project.

The project consists of:

  • Reconstruction of 1,850 lineal feet of street, including removal of existing curb, sidewalk and pavement, storm sewer structure rehabilitation and upgrades, replacement of water and sanitary sewer mains, appurtenances and service laterals.
  • 12 inch thickness of 3 inch dense aggregate base, geogrid 8 inches of 1-1/4” dense aggregate base and 4 inches of pavement.
  • Construction of retaining walls, sidewalk replacement and extension of new sidewalk on the north side of the street, driveway aprons, pavement markings, and signs.
  • Safety enhancements, including the extension of an 8 foot wide paved bicycle and pedestrian trail on the south side of the street and cross walks.
  • Substantial enrichment and economic vitality on the west side of the city.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCIL learns about placemaking
Community

SCIL learns about placemaking

The current Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, class met March 12 in Spring Green to discuss and learn about community development, ec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News