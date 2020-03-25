Lodi receives $500K in transportation aids

Lodi will receive $500,000 in transportation infrastructure funding for the Sauk Street Project from Strangeway Avenue to Lodi Street. Sauk Street is located on the west side of the city connecting Lodi Street to Reynolds Road in the town of Lodi. It is also the access street to three of the four Lodi School District facilities. The high traffic volume and congestion during peak hour traffic, identified the need for the project.
The project consists of:
- Reconstruction of 1,850 lineal feet of street, including removal of existing curb, sidewalk and pavement, storm sewer structure rehabilitation and upgrades, replacement of water and sanitary sewer mains, appurtenances and service laterals.
- 12 inch thickness of 3 inch dense aggregate base, geogrid 8 inches of 1-1/4” dense aggregate base and 4 inches of pavement.
- Construction of retaining walls, sidewalk replacement and extension of new sidewalk on the north side of the street, driveway aprons, pavement markings, and signs.
- Safety enhancements, including the extension of an 8 foot wide paved bicycle and pedestrian trail on the south side of the street and cross walks.
- Substantial enrichment and economic vitality on the west side of the city.
