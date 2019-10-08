Loganville first responders honored

On Oct. 1, State Assembly 50th District Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, left, presented Chuck and Lauri Muchow, first responders from the Loganville Fire Department, with the 2019 First Responder of the Year Award. They have served their communities selflessly for many years. Chuck Muchow has been a firefighter for 40 years and a first responder for 30 years. Laurie Muchow has been a first responder for 30 years.
