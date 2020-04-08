Loganville quilter to feature in AQS QuiltWeek

Sharyl Schlieckau of Loganville has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt “Perseverance” during the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek from April 22-25 at the Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

AQS QuiltWeek features more than 400 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quilt makers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.