Logging on the Wisconsin River at Newport Park

A new interpretive sign has been placed at Newport Park in Lake Delton to highlight the logging and lumbering era on the Wisconsin River. The panel sits near a larger-than-life statue of a lumberjack that was placed at the park recently. The statue was created by Virginia-based artist Mark Cline who is known for fiberglass creations of iconic American figures.
The panel highlights the logging and lumbering that once occurred on and near the Wisconsin River in the 1800s when the river was the major transportation mechanism for millions of logs and billions of board feet of lumber that were once harvested in the state. Newport Park is situated on the Wisconsin River on County Road A and was named for the lost settlement of Newport that once thrived nearby largely due to the logging and lumber industry.
The new interpretive panel was a joint project of the Sauk County Historical Society and the Village of Lake Delton with financial support from Sauk County through its Good Idea! Grant program which is administered by the Sauk County University of Wisconsin Extension, Arts and Culture Committee with partial funding from the Wisconsin Arts Board and the National Endowment for the Arts.
