LOMIRA SCHOOL DISTRICT EARNS AWARD

Staff members from Theresa Learning Community accept the National Blue Ribbon Award on Nov. 4 in Washington D.C., for the School District of Lomira. From left, principal Sandy Schaefer, teacher Sarah Duthie, director of National Blue Ribbon Schools Program Aba Kumi, teacher Kara Blanc, and reading specialist Nellie Broeske.

 TAMI VODAK

