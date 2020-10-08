 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long joins bank, Kreis promoted
0 comments

Long joins bank, Kreis promoted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Long joins the staff at National Exchange Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president in Commercial Lending at the office in Beaver Dam. Stephanie Kreis has been promoted to operations manager for the Allenton and Mayville offices.

Long studied business administration at University of Wisconsin-Marathon County, and he brings more than eight years of lending and financial services experience. Long is originally from Wausau but now resides in Sun Prairie with his family.

Kreis will supervise employees to help ensure smooth and efficient deposit operations and lead her team in providing excellent customer service. She joined the bank in 2017 as a personal banker at the Waupun office. She grew up in Juneau and now resides in Waupun with her family.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

+1 
Stephanie Kreis

Kreis
+1 
Tom Long

Long
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Elks offers scholarships

Elks Lodge 688 in Baraboo and the Elks National Foundation will hold the 2021 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest, available to high sch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News