Long joins bank, Kreis promoted

Thomas Long joins the staff at National Exchange Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president in Commercial Lending at the office in Beaver Dam. Stephanie Kreis has been promoted to operations manager for the Allenton and Mayville offices.

Long studied business administration at University of Wisconsin-Marathon County, and he brings more than eight years of lending and financial services experience. Long is originally from Wausau but now resides in Sun Prairie with his family.

Kreis will supervise employees to help ensure smooth and efficient deposit operations and lead her team in providing excellent customer service. She joined the bank in 2017 as a personal banker at the Waupun office. She grew up in Juneau and now resides in Waupun with her family.

For more information, visit nebat.com.