Long-term closure of Hwy. 16/60 near Lowell for bridge rehabilitation
Long-term closure of Hwy. 16/60 near Lowell for bridge rehabilitation

Work is expected to start Monday, Aug. 30 on the Highway 16/60 bridge over the Beaver Dam River near the town of Lowell in Dodge County. Hwy. 16/60 will be closed to all traffic between Hwy. J and Hwy. KW near Lowell. Through traffic must follow the signed detour via Hwy. 26, Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 151.

Beaver Dam River under the bridge will remain open for water enthusiasts; however, some portions will be restricted for the public’s protection. Boaters and water enthusiasts are urged to be alert and proceed with caution through this area.

The bridge rehabilitation project will replace the bridge deck, wingwalls and approach slabs, and install new guardrail and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for the $609,806 project is Pheifer Brothers Construction Co Inc. based in Neenah. The project is scheduled for completion in early November, weather permitting.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/wis16bridge.

