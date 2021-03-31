Loss of smell from COVID-19 – A natural gas hazard

Since the first sign of a natural gas leak is often the odor, losing your sense of smell is dangerous. Raw natural gas is very difficult to detect. Companies like Alliant Energy add a nasty rotten egg odor – an unmistakable, universal stink – to gain attention in the event of a leak. Since 86% of people with mild COVID cases lose their sense of smell, for weeks or even months, it can be a risk.

Install a natural gas detector designed to detect a gas leak. Look for natural gas detectors at home improvement stores or buy online; install the natural gas detector on the ceiling like for a smoke detector as natural gas rises quickly; many models are multi-functional and can also detect carbon monoxide, smoke or radon; Good Housekeeping released a comprehensive list of the best gas leak detectors of 2021 at goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32010999/best-gas-leak-detectors.

If you suspect a natural gas leak: make sure gas appliances are turned all the way off; turn off and abandon machinery; leave the area and keep others away; Don’t use a phone until you are out of the area; call 1-800-ALLIANT from a remote location and do not return until confirmation it is safe; if you hear blowing gas, which is an even more serious issue, evacuate to a remote location and call 911.