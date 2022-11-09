 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Love Light returns as in-person event

After two years held virtually, the Tomah Health Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care Love Light program will be offered in person. The Love Light ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Murray’s on Main, 810 Superior Ave., Tomah.

New this year is the opportunity for donors to share a photo of a loved one that will be used as part of the special presentation Dec. 4. Photos can be added online when Love Lights are purchased at tomahhealth.org and must be completed by Nov. 25. Donations and photos can also be dropped off at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Dr., Tomah. A special remembrance graphic will be used for anyone without a photo.

For more information, contact Tomah Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250.

