Loving Lunches for Children offers free lunches to children in the community during summer school days. During the weeks that summer school is not in session, the local churches and community have partnered to provide the lunches.
When: Aug. 5 – 9, Aug. 12 – 16, Aug. 19 – 23, Aug. 26 – 30. Time: 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Who: Children of all ages.
All lunches will be served at Columbus United Methodist Church, 222 S. Dickason Blvd., Columbus. For information, call 920-623-3625.
