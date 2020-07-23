Lowe sworn is as county clerk
JC County Clerk

Lori Lowe, left, was sworn in for the position of Juneau County Clerk of Circuit Court on July 2 by the Honorable Stacy Smith in the Juneau County Justice Center.

 LORI LOWE Contributed

Judge Paul S. Curran appointed Lowe after he and Patrick Brummond, district administrator, interviewed several candidates. The term became vacant by the untimely death of Patty Schluter. This term will run until December 2022.

Judge Paul S. Curran appointed Lowe after he and Patrick Brummond, district administrator, interviewed several candidates. The term became vacant by the untimely death of Patty Schluter. This term will run until December 2022.

Lowe previously held the position of judicial assistant for Judge Smith and has a great deal of court experience including working in the fields of child support manager, paralegal, and bailiff for the court system. She is a life-long resident of Juneau County and graduate of New Lisbon High School in 1979. She and her husband will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Their three sons graduated from New Lisbon High School and she was also the clerk for the town of Fountain for about four years.

