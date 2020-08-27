Lowell water tower construction completed

STEVENS POINT — The village of Lowell has finalized the construction of its water tower and second watermain river crossing by utilizing funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Community Development Block Grant Program, according to an Aug. 20 press release.

The village received a $500,000 loan and $380,000 grant from USDA as well as a $500,000 grant from CDBG to demolish the existing water tower and construct a new water tower. A second watermain river crossing to create a looped water system was also completed. Since 2005, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had recommended that the village construct an additional watermain river crossing in case the village experienced a watermain break near or at the point of its only river crossing. With a second watermain river crossing, the village has improved its fire protection and water supply, eliminating a dead end in the water system.