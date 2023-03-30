FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation Board welcomes Holly Luehring, senior director of marketing and communications at Michels Corporation to serve three three-year terms on the board.
Luehring graduated from Moraine Park in 1997, with an associate of applied science degree in marketing. She began her career at Michels Corp. in 2000, as an intern and has grown through various roles. Today, she is the senior director of marketing and communications at Michels Corporation and plays a vital role in aiding growth and development. Under her leadership, the marketing group has grown in scope, adding cultural and proposal teams to more traditional marketing functions.
She is actively engaged in many aspects of cultural development for the Fond du Lac community and serves on the YMCA Board of Directors and is a member of the Charity Club.
In 2019, she was the recipient of the Moraine Park Technical College Distinguished Alumnus Award.
