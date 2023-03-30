Luehring graduated from Moraine Park in 1997, with an associate of applied science degree in marketing. She began her career at Michels Corp. in 2000, as an intern and has grown through various roles. Today, she is the senior director of marketing and communications at Michels Corporation and plays a vital role in aiding growth and development. Under her leadership, the marketing group has grown in scope, adding cultural and proposal teams to more traditional marketing functions.