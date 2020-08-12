Lulich elected state FFA officer

Olivia Lulich of the Mauston Future Farmers of America Chapter was elected to a year of service as the 2020-21 Section Six State FFA Officer during the 91st Wisconsin FFA Online Convention. Her parents are Dave and Lori Lulich. Her advisor is Beth Babcock.

She has split her time between three supervised agricultural experiences starting with two sheep when she was 10 years old. She has held multiple officer roles within her FFA chapter and created a beef jackpot show. After proposing the idea to the Juneau County Youth Livestock Committee she received approval to conduct the first “Exit 69 Royal Rumble.” In 2019 they, drew nearly 200-head of cattle from four different states.