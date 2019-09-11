Lulich of Lyndon Station advances to Miss Teen USA nationals

The Miss Wisconsin USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen USA pageants took place Sept. 8 at the Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center in Fond du Lac. The panel of judges selected Gabriella Deyi of Madison as Miss Wisconsin USA 2020, and Olivia Lulich of Lyndon Station, as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2020. Both titleholders will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants on FOX television.
The competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments including, evening gown, swimwear/active wear, and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14-27 and be unmarried residents of Wisconsin in order to compete in the pageant.
Deyi and Lulich will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. The new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in more than 130 countries worldwide.
For more information, call 651-222-9650, or visit misswisconsinusa.com, or misswisconsinteenusa.com, email info@futureproductions.net.
