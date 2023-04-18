Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host its monthly Lunch Break Series at noon Thursday, April 27 featuring Eric Sandvig, director of operations WPL Generation at Alliant Energy. He will talk about Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint, the transition from coal to renewable energy sources, and the plans for the Columbia Energy Center. This event replaces the originally scheduled Back Porch Trio.
Guest speakers selected for PCA's noontime Lunch Break Series offer informal presentations on a variety of topics September to May. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.