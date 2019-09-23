Nate Smith will discuss the coffee process from seed at the farm to brewed coffee or espresso at noon Thursday 26 as the kick-off to Portage Center for the Arts annual Brown Bag Lunch and Learn Series, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
He will explain which coffee countries dominate the industry based on flavor profile, history, land and export quantities, and will cover the vast amount of taste profiles in coffee on the coffee flavor wheel. He will also talk about coffee farms that he’s visited and the farmers planting through harvest process, the coffee milling process, drying process, packaging, coffee grading and export/import process, and will end the session with a cupping of three different coffee choices.
For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
