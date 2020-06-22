Lundberg named bank CEO
Lundberg named bank CEO

On Tuesday, June 16, the Fortifi Bank board of directors unanimously voted to appoint Gregory Lundberg as CEO in addition to his current role as president. Lundberg, who has previously served as the company’s executive vice president, chief lending officer, and board member, was selected to lead the organization in December 2019.

A 30-year industry veteran, Lundberg joined Fortifi Bank as a business banker in 2010 and led the bank’s expansion into northeast Wisconsin, now one of its strongest growth markets. He brings the knowledge necessary to ensure success for the community bank and holds a master of business administration in finance from the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Business.

In his short tenure as president, Lundberg has reorganized the management structure and is leading the addition of a new branch in Ripon. He has a strong track record for business development, financial management, and overall efficiency gains to deliver an enhanced client experience.

Local branches in Montello and Westfield. For more information, visit fortifibank.com or call 1-855-876-1500.

