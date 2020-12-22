 Skip to main content
Lynxx helps with Christmas
Lynxx helps with Christmas

Lynxx helps with Christmas

Delivery of Giving Tree gifts to New Lisbon Elementary School, from left, Karla Krause of Lynxx; Mark Toelle, principal New Lisbon Elementary School; Kayla Giraud, Lynxx; Dianne Schroeder, school secretary; Tom Lowe, Lynxx on Dec. 15.

 ANN ANDERSON Contributed

LYNXX Networks in Camp Douglas completed its 12th annual Giving Tree event where more than 59 children’s gift wishes were fulfilled. The Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon area children ranged in age from 2 through 12th grade. All children’s names are kept anonymous. New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and the Juneau County Foster Care Program collaborated with LYNXX on this event.

The event originated as a leadership project created by Lynxx employee, Karla Krause, when she participated in the Juneau County Advanced Leadership Program. The Giving Tree demonstrated how individuals, businesses and organizations can help families in Juneau and Monroe counties.

Along with Krause, LYNXX employees Tom Lowe, Ann Anderson and Kayla Giraud delivered gifts to the schools on Dec. 15.

