Lynxx helps with Christmas

LYNXX Networks in Camp Douglas completed its 12th annual Giving Tree event where more than 59 children’s gift wishes were fulfilled. The Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon area children ranged in age from 2 through 12th grade. All children’s names are kept anonymous. New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and the Juneau County Foster Care Program collaborated with LYNXX on this event.