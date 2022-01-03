Lynxx Networks acquires Bahr Electric

Lynxx Networks has added electric contractor capabilities to the company’s growing list of business services with its Dec. 31, 2021, asset purchase of West Salem-based wiring and electrical contracting company, Bahr Electric.
Lynxx Networks offers fiber-based internet and voice services, in addition to IT solutions and Managed Services through its West Salem company, 3RT Networks, which was acquired in 2018.
Lynxx Networks CEO Jim Costello said the purchase of Bahr Electric LLC further diversifies the company’s corporate abilities.
“Together, with its subsidiaries, 3RT Networks and Bahr Electric LLC, Lynxx Networks delivers unparalleled telecommunications, IT, and electrical services to the region,” Costello said.
He added, “the result is one organization that can deliver design-build structured cabling and fiber-optic infrastructure solutions; internet and IP-based voice services; and managed cyber security and network data center services.”
The three companies have a combined 200 years of experience, and serve customers locally from Mauston to La Crosse, in addition to across the tri-state area of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.
Over the years, Bahr Electric has worked closely on projects with Lynxx Networks and 3RT Networks, and Bahr Electric LLC Vice President Scott Perry said senior management at each company has an established, “good working relationship.”
Prior to the acquisition, Bahr Electric had been a family-run business for 70-plus years.
Lynxx Networks is the tradename under which Camp Douglas based Lemonweir Valley Telephone Company and its wholly owned subsidiary LVT Corp. jointly do business. Bahr Electric LLC will continue to operate under the same name, but with a new logo. Bahr Electric LLC’s employees will also continue to work from its West Salem location.
Bahr Electric LLC will continue to provide the expert services of its core business, including: electrical, structured cabling, wiring and design, and data and telecommunication services for commercial, industrial, and government projects.
For more information, visit getlynxx.com, 3rtnetworks.com or call 608-779-1323.