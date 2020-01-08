LYNXX Networks held 11th annual Giving Tree event

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

LYNXX Networks completed its 11th annual Giving Tree event on Dec. 31, 2019. This year, more than 58 children received gifts. The Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon area children ranged in age from second through twelfth grade. New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and the Juneau County Foster Care Program collaborated with LYNXX to make this event successful.