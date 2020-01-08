LYNXX Networks held 11th annual Giving Tree event

You have free articles remaining.
LYNXX Networks completed its 11th annual Giving Tree event on Dec. 31, 2019. This year, more than 58 children received gifts. The Oakdale, Camp Douglas and New Lisbon area children ranged in age from second through twelfth grade. New Lisbon Elementary School, Camp Douglas Elementary School, Oakdale Elementary School and the Juneau County Foster Care Program collaborated with LYNXX to make this event successful.
The event originated as a leadership project created by Lynxx employee, Karla Krause, when she participated in the Juneau County Advanced Leadership Program. The Giving Tree demonstrated how individuals, businesses and organizations can help families in Juneau and Monroe counties.