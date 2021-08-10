LYNXX NETWORKS SPONSORS WATERFEST
The Krause Family Trio will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Playground dedication and family night planned
Eliza Peetz of Fall River received the Gold Presidents Volunteer Service Award in recognition for her volunteer service. She received a letter…
Friends of the Baraboo River will host Baraboo Riverfest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Wise Pavilion inside the Maxwell-Potter…
Auditioning for Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's production of "Death of a Salesman," by Arthur Miller, with performances from Oct. 22-31, …
Nurse practitioner Mary Spiller has joined the medical services team at Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization that…
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
Widget is a beagle mix about 5-years-old. She was left to fend for herself until found and brought to the shelter. She would do best with a fe…