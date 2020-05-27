Mace earns Dolores E. Rudolph Endowed Scholarship

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

On May 7, Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through academic and leadership accomplishments.

Jenna Mace, of Wisconsin Dells, received the Dolores E. Rudolph Endowed Scholarship. This honor is awarded to a sophomore or junior who has declared a sport and exercise science major, has a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and has shown commitment in the classroom. Mace is a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School.