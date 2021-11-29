 Skip to main content
Madison Brass Band returns to the Al. for holidays
Madison Brass Band returns to the Al. for holidays

Madison Brass Band performs at the Al.

Madison Brass Band, a 30-piece brass and percussion ensemble using traditional British Brass Band instrumentation, returns to the Al. Ringling Theatre for holiday performance.

 AL. RINGLING THEATRE/Contributed

Al Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, presents Madison Brass Band, a 30-piece brass and percussion ensemble using traditional British Brass Band instrumentation of cornets, flugelhorn, alto horns, English baritones, trombones, euphoniums, Eb tubas, Bb tubas, and percussion. We play a variety of music including original compositions, marches, program music, orchestral transcriptions, and contest music.

A free will donation will be accepted at the concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. To register in advance, visit alringling.org/events.

