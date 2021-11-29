Madison Brass Band returns to the Al. for holidays

Al Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, presents Madison Brass Band, a 30-piece brass and percussion ensemble using traditional British Brass Band instrumentation of cornets, flugelhorn, alto horns, English baritones, trombones, euphoniums, Eb tubas, Bb tubas, and percussion. We play a variety of music including original compositions, marches, program music, orchestral transcriptions, and contest music.
A free will donation will be accepted at the concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. To register in advance, visit alringling.org/events.