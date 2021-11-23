 Skip to main content
Madison Jazz Society awards grants locally
On Nov. 1, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $7,320 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz.

Grants of $500 each were awarded to Wisconsin Dells Middle & High Schools, Matt Roble and Koreena Wood, directors, to help purchase a trumpet and trombone for the school’s jazz band and Reedsburg Area High School, Scott Bruer, director, to underwrite the Baraboo/Portage/Reedsburg Honors Jazz Project.

For more information, visit madisonjazz.com.

