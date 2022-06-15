Madland elected to 2022 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin 2022 Board of Directions election results. Beginning July 1, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:
- District 3: Gary Kohn, Medford, Lincoln, Oneida, Price, and Taylor counties
- District 6: Doug Danielson, Cadott, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties
- District 9: Jeff Betley, Pulaski, Shawano and Waupaca counties
- District 12: Stephen Pankratz, Marshfield, Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties
- District 15: Sandra Madland, Lyndon Station, Adams, Juneau, and Monroe counties
- District 18: Rick Roden, West Bend, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, and Waukesha counties
- District 21: Gail Klinkner, Viroqua, Crawford and Vernon counties
- District 24: Virgil Hagg, Mount Horeb, Dane and Jefferson counties
For more information, visit wisconsindairy.org/our-story/dfw-board-of-director-elections.