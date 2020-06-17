Mael earns certification
Mael earns certification

Daniel Mael, LPL financial advisor/Certified Public Accountant with BWD Wealth Management at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, earned his Certified Financial Planner certification. As a CFP practitioner, Mael collaborates with the firm’s advisory team to develop personalized financial plans and wealth management advice for the firm’s clients. Earning this credential represents his commitment in acting as a fiduciary, placing the clients’ interests ahead of his own at all times.

He joined LPL Financial and BWD Wealth Management in February 2019. He began his career as an accountant, spending six years as a CPA in both public and private sectors before becoming a financial advisor. Mael is located at the Lake Delton Branch of Bank of Wisconsin Dells and services the Community Bank of Portage by appointment only.

