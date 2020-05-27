Make an appointment to enter the library

The Portage Public Library is following the guidelines proposed by the Department of Public Instructions.
The library is currently in the phased reopen that allows for up to 10 people in the library building at one time. To monitor the number of patrons and to allow for the largest number of patrons through the building, the library is scheduling 30 minute appointments. Appointments must be made to enter the library. Patrons cannot enter the library without an appointment.
For appointments, call 608-742-4959. Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!