Make Music Reedsburg returns June 21

The third annual Make Music Reedsburg will be held on June 21 coordinated by Reedsburg ArtsLink. Make Music Reedsburg is a free musical celebration with performances on streets, sidewalks and front porches across the city.

Make Music Reedsburg is part of international Make Music Day, which brings free, community-wide, in and outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide. Make Music Reedsburg seeks volunteer music lovers looking to uncover, celebrate, and amplify hidden talent. All ages and all skill levels can participate. A Front Porch Concert Tour is being coordinated as part of the event.