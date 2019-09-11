Senior vice president and chief operations officer at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, Tammy Maki, celebrates being with the bank for 25 years. She began her career with the bank in 1994, as a part-time customer service representative, and shortly transitioned to a full-time member of the IT department. In 2005, she was promoted to electronic banking officer, advancing to vice president of operations in 2017, then to senior vice president/chief operations officer the following year.
