Making their own kind of music

The CrafterNoon crowd at the Baraboo Public Library, under the direction of Youth Services Program Coordinator Anne Horjus, created horns using cardboard tubes, balloons and straws on July 11. The horns, which emit loud, low-pitched blats, resemble the instrument Horjus will play in the Big Top Parade as he accompanies the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten unit. Hornmakers, from left, are Isaiah Foster, Mariah Foster, Elijah Foster, Aleksa Foster, Samantha Kruschel, Horjus, and William Emerson.
