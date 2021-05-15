Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2020 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to a May 6 press release. To qualify, an agent must place in the top 50 out of 19,200 State Farm agents.

Malone is a six-time qualifier for President’s Club, including being Wisconsin’s first ever Multiple-line—Auto, Home, Health & Life—member. “Sean has had a lot of big years in our Fortune 36 Company’s history,” said State Farm territory executive Tim Topoll. “I’d argue 2020 was not only one of his best, but also one of the most important for the customers he serves. We are so proud of his accomplishments in his community which he loves so deeply.”

Malone also qualified for State Farm’s distinguished 2020 Chairman’s Circle, for overall Health and Life Insurance sales, with Auto and Homeowner’s Insurance profitability. Only 7% of State Farm’s top agents qualified for Chairman’s Circle in 2020, plus his outstanding Life Insurance sales made him an Ambassador Traveler for the 23nd time.

Malone is in his 32st year as an agent. For more information, call 608-742-6754.