Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to a March 21 press release. To qualify, an agent must place in the top 50 out of 19,600 State Farm agents.

Malone is a seven-time qualifier for President’s Club, including being Wisconsin’s first ever Multiple-line—Auto, Home, Health & Life—member. “Sean ranks as one of the strongest agents in the company," said State Farm executive Tim Topoll. "Sean is an ambassador of our slogan 'Like a Good Neighbor' through his relationships and community involvement in Portage."

Due to his consecutive President's Club qualifications, he was declared the elite status of “Lifetime President’s Club Member,” something only 14 of State Farm’s 19,600 agents earned in 2021. He was also named a member of the distinguished Chairman’s Circle, for overall Health, Life, Auto and Home Insurance profitability and qualified for Senior Vice-President’s Council again and his 24th Ambassador Travel honor for outstanding Life Insurance sales.

Malone is in his 33rd year as an agent. For more information, call 608-742-6754.