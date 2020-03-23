Malone earns several top honors
Malone earns several top honors

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2019 President’s Club in Health Insurance from his Medicare Supplements sales, according to a March 15 press release. To qualify for President’s Club, an agent must place in the top 50 in sales out of State Farm’s 19,000 agents in the United States and Canada.

This was Malone’s fifth time qualifying for the President’s Club. “For Sean to be one of the top 10 Agents in Health production nationally for the third straight year out of 19,000 agents, is quite an accomplishment. We honor Sean and his team for their hard work in helping the community of Portage prepare for their financial goals, and appreciate his leadership in our Fortune 36 organization,” said Tim Topoll, territory executive from Madison.

Malone also qualified for State Farm’s distinguished 2019 Chairman’s Circle, for overall Health and Life Insurance sales, plus profitability with Car and Homeowner’s Insurance. Only 2.5% of State Farm’s top agents qualified for Chairman’s Circle in 2019. He also qualified for Ambassador Travel for the 22nd time for outstanding Life Insurance sales.

Malone is in his 31st year as an agent. For more information, call 742-6754.

