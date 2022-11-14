 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MANTHEY RECOGNIZED FOR 50 YEARS OF SERVICE

Portage Post 47 American Legion commander Dean Simonson, right, presents a 50-year continuous membership certificate to Phil Manthey on Oct. 10 for his dedication to the American Legion.

 NORM BEDNAREK

