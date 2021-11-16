Manure Management Ordinance meeting set

Sauk County will hold a stakeholder meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo, in Room B30. The meeting will seek feedback from stakeholders on proposed changes to Sauk County Chapter 26 Agricultural Performance Standards and Manure Management Ordinance. The proposed changes available at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation, select “Chapter 26 and Manure Storage.”