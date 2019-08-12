Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: August 12, 2019 @ 11:57 am
Portage Park & Recreation Department Movie In The Park experienced high turnout for the Aug. 8 movie. The Portage Family Skate Park sold concessions to earn more than $100 for skate park improvements.
Many attend movie in park
Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)