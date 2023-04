The Rock River Archaeology Society presents a free program with marble collector Bob Krueger at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments served following program.

Krueger is a collector of many things and will display many marbles including some handmade in Germany between 1850 and 1914, and a few pieces of very rare dishware.